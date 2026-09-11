All about Kashmir's first International Film Festival that transformed Dal Lake into an open-air theatre

Amid the tranquil waters of Dal Lake, with majestic snow-capped mountains forming a dramatic backdrop, hundreds of people gathered to watch a film. This was the scene at Kashmir’s first international film festival, where Dal Lake was transformed into an open-air theatre.

Kashmir’s first International Film Festival celebrates cinema against the backdrop of Dal Lake

The special venue for the film’s screening brought a floating theatre to life as the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026 unfolded in the scenic town of Srinagar. Marking the first edition, the festival took place from September 7 to 10. It attracted people from across the country and had become an experiential scene for the tourists.

The Floating Cinema opened with the screening of the 1961 classic Junglee. Following that, a series of local works were screened, giving Kashmiri filmmakers a platform to showcase their stories to a global audience.

A total of 120 films from around 30 countries made their way to the film festival and a few student projects were also given their rightful stage. Bollywood’s some of the biggest names like Ramesh Sippy, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, came to celebrate the love for cinema in a place which is often deprived of such grandeur.