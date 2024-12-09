This app cab service rolls out shikara service on Dal Lake

Ride-hailing service Uber has recently launched Uber Shikara, a new service allowing tourists to pre-book shikara rides on Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake through the app. This limited-time initiative is aimed at providing a more seamless and convenient experience for visitors during the upcoming holiday season while promoting tourism in the picturesque region.

The Uber Shikara service enables users to book their boat rides in advance, with reservations available up to 15 days ahead of their visit. Each ride can accommodate up to four passengers for a duration of one hour, offering ample time to take in the scenic beauty of the lake.

To support the local tourism industry, Uber will not charge any service fee for these rides; instead, the entire fare will be passed directly to the shikara drivers, helping to create additional economic opportunities for grassroots workers in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a further first for Dal Lake boat rides, Uber Shikara also introduces trip insurance, ensuring that every journey is covered and offering peace of mind for travellers. This new offering is poised to enhance the overall visitor experience in the Kashmir Valley, which is gearing up for its winter tourism season. By integrating technology with local tradition, Uber Shikara aims to offer both convenience and support to the region's tourism industry.