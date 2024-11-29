Trailing through Goa: A brand new way to experience the beach and party capital of India!

Island getaways

Chorao Island, known as Ilhas Dos Fidalgos — the Island of the Noblemen — is a hidden gem off Goa’s coast, once part of the Portuguese empire’s earliest conquests. Today, it’s renowned as a sanctuary for migratory birds, with the famous Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary taking centrestage. A visit here is more than just a nature walk; it’s a journey through time and diverse landscapes. We embarked on this unforgettable adventure with Soul Travelling’s Nature Trail at Chorao Island and day began with a serene boat ride through the lush mangroves, where the tranquil waters reflect the rich wildlife. Next, we visited a unique temple, blending history and architecture like no other in the country, following which we trekked to a secluded seminary and were rewarded with breathtaking views, making it one of the most scenic spots on the island. To make this journey complete, we highly recommend adding the lunch experience. It’s the perfect way to savour local flavours while soaking in the peaceful surroundings. Whether you’re an avid birdwatcher, a history enthusiast or a nature lover — Chorao Island offers something for every traveler seeking a truly authentic and immersive experience.

Stay at Mansao Curtorim – A CGH Earth SAHA Experience (on main pic) which is a great place to base yourself for all three trails. Goa is connected by two airports and the Konkan Railway from all across the country.

