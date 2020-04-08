Hyderabad-based Kuchipudi exponent Deepika Reddy and her daughter Shloka offered a beautiful tribute to the selfless healthcare warriors who are putting their life on the line as they continue their journey of fighting COVID-19. Danseuse Deepika and her daughter Shloka put up a mesmerising act. The video has garnered over 5,000 views on YouTube and has been shared widely on social media. When we reached out to Deepika, she said, “It is my humble tribute to the selfless and tireless work of healthcare heroes on the frontline of fighting against Covid-19. I was watching the news and came across the insensitive behaviour and unpardonable attacks on doctors and healthcare workers in Delhi and Hyderabad. This inspired me to choreograph this dance with my daughter Shloka Reddy who was very enthusiastic to do it.” She also added that the music and vocals were recorded six years ago with a full orchestra. “Because of the lockdown there was no way for us to do the recording now and I was fortunate that I had my own recorded music that I could re choreograph to suit the times,” says the well-known artiste.

Their unique and lyrical Kuchipudi composition included timely messages about washing hands, sneezing into your elbow and respecting the tireless healthcare workers who are fighting the epidemic. It also drew praise from Telangana’s first woman parliamentarian, former MP and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter - Kalvakuntla Kavitha. She shared the video and wrote, “Beautiful message by renowned Kuchipudi dancers Deepika Reddy and Shloka Reddy garu, who are paying tributes to the selfless heroes of healthcare, police, sanitation and all other departments involved in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.”