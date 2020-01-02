Classical dance legend Ramli Ibrahim presents his latest show Ganjam in Chennai this week, also featuring performers from his dance organisation, Sutra Foundation. Ganjam, an Odissi presentation, is a homage to the culturally rich region of Southern Odisha, home to some of Odisha’s eminent medieval composers, poets and literary figures. The show was commissioned from Guru Gajendra Panda and distinguished Odiyan scholar and painter, the late Dr Dinanath Pathy. Ganjam is inspired by the folk dances and musical traditions of rural Ganjam with the aim of bringing fresh energy to Odissi, and is a part of a charity show organised by The Madras Seva Sadan.

A still from Ganjam

MANGALACHARAN (LAKSHMI NRUSINGAM)

After requesting benediction from Gajanana, the Elephant-head God and Promoter of Tandava (a vigorous form of dance) - Lakshmi, the Goddess of auspiciousness, who sits on the lap of the awe-inspiring Man-Lion God (Narasimha), is invoked. The verse draws upon the song of Prahalad Natakam, the folk theatre of Ganjam. The Mangalacharan is studded with garlands of vigorous Sabda, punctuating the verse as a sublime offering to the ferocious aspects of Narasimha.

A still from Ganjam

STHAI (RAGA: PARAMPARIK/TRADITIONAL)

Sthai reposes the chiselled out forms of both Nayika and Nayaka. Their lakhanas, the essential visual attributes lead to the basic stratification of the performance. The attributes appear on the stage as individual sculptures of immaculate elegance simultaneously imitating the lyrical stances of sakhinata (an indigenous tradition of boys performing Odissi in female attire, similar to gotipua tradition but existing independently, in Ganjam district).

THE PROGRAM

Original Dance Composition Guru Gajendra Kumar Panda

Group Composition Datuk Ramli Ibrahim

Literary & Visual Concept Dr Dinanath Pathy

At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Hall. January 3, 7 pm onwards.