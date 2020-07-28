Tamil actress Vijaya Lakshmi, who attempted suicide by consuming BP pills has released a video from the hospital on Monday.

"I was...serious...I wanted to die...Nothing was drama...I haven't been given food. I've been vomiting. My BP's changing," she is seen saying in the video.

In a previous the actor had shared before attempting suicide, she accused followers of Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman and Panangkattu Padai's Hari Nadar of harassing her over a difference of opinions.

"This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently," she reportedly said in the video.



"I have already taken a couple of my BP tablets, so in some time I will suffer from low blood pressure and in a few hours I will be dead. I would like to tell the fans who are watching the video just because of I was born in Karnataka Seeman has tortured me a lot."