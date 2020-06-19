Raw Mango has teamed up with celebrated kathak dancer and choreographer, Aditi Mangaldas, and #ArtMatters (an initiative of Teamwork Fine Arts Society) to raise funds for artists and their families who have been affected by the pandemic.

The collaboration between Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company - The Drishtikon Dance Foundation and Raw Mango is a series of six short videos titled Within…...From Within. The films are thought provoking, engaging, and have been conceptualised and choreographed by Aditi. All videos have been shot in the dancers’ homes.

“Within...from Within ' is a series of performances that bring together original work from Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company and The Drishtikon Dance Foundation. Raw Mango and Aditi joined hands with Teamwork Fine Arts Society to raise funds and support performing artists and their families in these trying times. We urge everyone to come forward to enjoy the performances, raise awareness and contribute." says designer Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango.

“Belonging to a small community of artists in India who are privileged, I felt compelled to offer an artistic experience rather than just make an appeal. This initiative will highlight the emotions felt by the artist community. We hope that it will open your hearts and inspire you to make a donation that will help the wonderful artists who are struggling to survive in these unprecedented times. All of us at Drishtikon, my dance company, are very grateful that the design house, Raw Mango, has offered its support,” says Aditi.

Details: teamworkarts.com

