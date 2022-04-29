American hip-hop crew, The INV!S!BLES are in Chennai to promote cultural harmony with the most rad moves!

There's a smashing hip-hop crew in town for a show on May 2. They go by the name The INV!S!BLES and some of the performers on board have performed alongside the likes of Stevie Wonder, Eminem and the Backstreet Boys. The show, Bridging Cultures through Hip-Hop is an initiative presented by the US Embassy and Consulates in India in association with the non-profit American Voices.

Featuring Carl 'DJ Invisible' Hollier, lyricist Miz Korona, beatboxer Richie 'Robot' Steighner, rapper Khary Kimani Turner, and dancer Hans Pierre - the aim of this collaborative effort is to promote cultural harmony, diversity and inclusiveness by actively engaging the youth and up and coming talent through the genre. Chennai is the final stop as part of a five-city tour across Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Goa. We asked The INV!S!BLES for a sneak peek at what is lined up for the show in Chennai.

Excerpts:

What is in store for your performance in Chennai?



Richie Robot: Get ready for a high-energy, interactive workshop and show. We bring the best elements of hip-hop to the stage, so whether you've been a fan for years or you are brand new to it, you're in good hands.

Hans Pierre

Tell us about your experience touring India so far.



DJ Invisible: So far in India, we have been working doing community music workshops the day before our stage shows. Which has been amazing! I love basketball and challenged one of the workshop participants to a quick game and she beat me. We visited a fort that was almost 1,000 years old and shopped for hours in Charminar. I bought a very fancy Shervani to wear.



Richie Robot: We met a (group of) school (students) on a field trip at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad--they taught us some new words and we turned it into a song on-the-spot. I'll never forget it!

Richie Robot

Did you get to try any of our local cuisines?



Miz Korona: Yes, I have and I love how each city has its own specialty dish.



Richie Robot: We knew India had great food but, wow! We're trying EVERYTHING we can, and so far the Dal Makhani in Chandigarh and the Biryani in Hyderabad have been my favourites. Can't wait to see what Chennai brings to the table!





And we're curious if given the time and space to explore: are there any dance moves from our side of the world that you would like to pick up?



Richie Robot: We've learned the "Turn The Light Bulb" but there's more to learn! Hopefully, we can pick some new steps up through the rest of the tour. I love how everybody here is willing to hit the dance floor.



DJ Invisible: If given the time, I would love to be in a Bollywood movie dance scene.





Some of you have performed and toured alongside massive names like Flo Rida and the Backstreet Boys. Take us back in time to wild tour bus adventures, backstage moments, legends you have rubbed shoulders with...



DJ Invisible: Wow, most of my tour bus stories are going to be too long for a single article (LOL)! I was on tour with Eminem and Xzibit and the tour bus pulled over at night so the driver could take a bathroom break and get a coffee. I got out of my bunk and went into the shop to get a snack and when I came out the bus was gone… I called the driver and asked where he was. He replied, “I just pulled over for a quick break but we’re back on the road.” I said I think you left something back at that last stop! He replied, “What did I leave?” I said ME!

