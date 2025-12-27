Bharatanatyam exponent Bala Devi Chandrashekar on merging history with dance

A

With each production, my relationship to both form and content has become more distilled and intentional. In the early years, my focus was on demonstrating the breadth of Bharatanatyam—its narrative richness, technical complexity, and visual grandeur. Over time, the emphasis has shifted from display to distillation.

The most significant change has been in my choice of themes. I am increasingly drawn to ideas rather than episodes—to philosophy over plot, to inner journeys over external spectacle. While my earlier works often relied on strong narrative anchors, the later productions engage with abstractions such as surrender, impermanence, collective faith, feminine principle, and ethical choice. This has required greater restraint, allowing silence, repetition, and minimalism to carry meaning.

Stylistically, my movement vocabulary has become more economical and deliberate. I am less interested in virtuosity for its own sake and more invested in precision, clarity of intent, and spatial intelligence. The body now functions as a thinking instrument—capable of inquiry, hesitation, and stillness—rather than as a vehicle for continuous embellishment.

What has remained constant is the commitment to rigorous research and textual grounding. What has evolved is the confidence to trust simplicity, to let philosophy lead choreography, and to allow the audience space to reflect rather than be instructed. In that sense, the journey across these productions mirrors the themes themselves—moving steadily from form toward essence.