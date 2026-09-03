HBO drops new Harry Potter series trailer, the internet reacts

The official description of the first of the planned seven seasons of the series, as revealed by HBO reads, "There is nothing special about Harry Potter – or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all."

The internet reacts with emotions

The internet was quick to react to the trailer of the highly-anticipated series. "We were here 25 years ago, we are here now. Watching this felt like coming home. We solemnly swear we'll be watching", a comment under the trailer read. Another fan wrote, "The movies gave us the story. An 8-episode season has the chance to give us the school year". "Rest easy, Alan Rickman, Michael Gambon, Richard Haris, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Richard Griffiths, Helen McCrory, and all the Harry Potter actors who enriched our childhoods", another comment read.