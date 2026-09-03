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HBO drops new Harry Potter series trailer, the internet reacts

The first season of the HBO Harry Potter series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will release on December 25, 2026
HBO drops new Harry Potter series trailer, the internet reacts
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone new trailer is out
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HBO dropped the new teaser trailer for the first season of their upcoming original series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on Wednesday, September 3, 2026. The trailer gave a more detailed glimpse into the world of Harry Potter that the series intends to portray.

The new trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is out

The first season of the HBO Harry Potter series will be based on J.K. Rowling’s first novel opening novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. It therefore, introduces us to the three lead characters, Harry, Ron and Hermione and the evergreen icons like the Sorting Hat and other characters like Professor Snape.

The official description of the first of the planned seven seasons of the series, as revealed by HBO reads, "There is nothing special about Harry Potter – or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all."

The internet reacts with emotions

The internet was quick to react to the trailer of the highly-anticipated series. "We were here 25 years ago, we are here now. Watching this felt like coming home. We solemnly swear we'll be watching", a comment under the trailer read. Another fan wrote, "The movies gave us the story. An 8-episode season has the chance to give us the school year". "Rest easy, Alan Rickman, Michael Gambon, Richard Haris, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Richard Griffiths, Helen McCrory, and all the Harry Potter actors who enriched our childhoods", another comment read.

The series will retell a very popularly and widely known story, this time in a series format. HBO's Harry Potter stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Other important characters include , John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

The first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will have a total of 8 episodes. Written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, the series will premiere on HBO on December 25, 2026.

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