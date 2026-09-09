Is Jimmy Kimmel Live! really ending in 2027? Here's what the broadcast network said

On Tuesday, reports suggested that beloved late night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was soon coming to an end after 24 long seasons after the show's broadcaster, ABC did not renew host Jimmy Kimmel's contract, effectively bringing an end to the show in 2027. However, the reports have been denied and the show, as it seems, will go on!
Jimmy Kimmel Live! is not ending soon, says ABC. Despite reports suggesting that the late night show will have its curtain call in 2027, the broadcaster called the sources "inaccurate". "His contract is not getting extended", a source was quoted saying which has now been debunked.
An ABC spokesperson reportedly revealed, "This information is inaccurate. Any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative."
Fan-favourite talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel first started the late-night show in 2003 and over the next 23 years, he has had almost all big names of Hollywood as guests. Currently, he is the second longest-running late-night talk show host after Johnny Carson, across networks.
Jimmy Kimmel's tenure almost came to an end in 2025 when ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air following political controversy. However, this led to a protest all over America with several celebrities condemning the decision that was seen as a violation of freedom of speech. The network was eventually forced to put it back on air and Jimmy Kimmel got his show back.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! broadcasts every weekday, from Monday to Friday at 11.35 p.m. EST on ABC.
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