Is Jimmy Kimmel Live! really ending in 2027? Here's what the broadcast network said

On Tuesday, reports suggested that beloved late night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was soon coming to an end after 24 long seasons after the show's broadcaster, ABC did not renew host Jimmy Kimmel's contract, effectively bringing an end to the show in 2027. However, the reports have been denied and the show, as it seems, will go on!

ABC debunks reports suggesting Jimmy Kimmel Live! will end in 2027

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is not ending soon, says ABC. Despite reports suggesting that the late night show will have its curtain call in 2027, the broadcaster called the sources "inaccurate". "His contract is not getting extended", a source was quoted saying which has now been debunked.