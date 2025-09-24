Emotional Jimmy Kimmel says in late-night return he never intended to make light of Kirk’s killing

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night television after a nearly weeklong suspension and, in an emotional monologue where he appeared close to tears, said that he wasn't trying to joke about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! makes a comeback

“I have no illusions about changing anyone's mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it's important to me as a human and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," Jimmy said on Tuesday night. "I don't think there's anything funny about it.”

He added that he wasn't trying to blame any specific group "for the actions of what ... was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make.” He said he understood his remarks last week to some “felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both.”

But he made no apologies. And he criticised the ABC affiliates who took his show off the air. Two stations groups that represent about a quarter of ABC stations, Sinclair and Nexstar, ordered their outlets not to show Jimmy.

“That's not legal,” Jimmy said. “That's not American. It's un-American.”

The incident triggered a national discussion about freedom of speech and President Donald Trump's ability to police the words of journalists, commentators and even comics.

ABC suspended Jimmy's show last Wednesday following criticism of his remarks about the aftermath of Kirk's killing. But the network brought him back following a backlash against parent company Disney.

Jimmy thanked many supporters, including fellow late-night hosts past and present and even a former boss at a radio station in Seattle who checked in with him last week. He also singled out people he knows aren't fans of his comedy but stood up for his right to speak, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz.