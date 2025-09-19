Why are people boycotting Disney after the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show?

Due to the increased backlash, the Disney-owned ABC pulled the show from the air. This has been followed by outrage from fans of Jimmy Kimmel who are taking to social media to declare that they are cancelling their Disney and Hulu subscriptions. #CancelDisney and #CancelHulu hashtags are used to post images of cancelled subscriptions with many people expressing support for Kimmel. “Just CANCELLED my Hulu subscription. I will not support any corporation that allows the trump administration to takes away my First Amendment!” one person wrote on X.

The suspension has also drawn criticism from prominent figures in Hollywood. Veteran talk show host David Letterman weighed in saying the move was “ridiculous” and a form of “managed media”. He added, “You can’t go around firing somebody because you’re fearful or trying to suck up to an authoritarian criminal administration.”

On the other hand, President Donald Trump has openly welcomed the news on Truth Social and has demanded other late night shows’ hosts to be suspended. In a newspaper report, Jimmy is reported to be “livid” with the ruling and is considering options to escape his ABC contract. The incident has set off a broader discourse on free speech and corporate censorship in an extremely polarised political environment.