In a world full of school buddies we grew up with, college friends who saw us battling teenage angst and black-out drunk nights; office friends are often overlooked for their significance in our lives. The world would be a drab place without our office buddies who witness us at our most stressed, and happily cheer us on as we navigate life.

Kenny's at Nanakramguda: The ultimate spot for office buddies to unwind

In the season of adulthood, those hole-in-the-wall spots that often host post-work hangouts without burning a hole in one’s pocket become an essential element in strengthening this friendship. This week, we stepped into one such neighbourhood bar that plays host to several coworkers as they wind down after a tiring day. Kenny’s at Nanakramguda is fuss-free.

With comfy seating, a huge screen playing reruns of cricket matches and trendy music blaring on the speakers, it’s a spot we’d pick for a relaxed hang session before heading home. We started our evening with a portion of the Mirchi bajji, topped with a zesty mix of chopped onions, tomato, and spices with a dash of lemon. Packed with spice, this one’s south Indian approved. The spot serves a wide variety of name brand spirits at attractive prices alongside signature cocktails. We called for the Know more secret, a strong blue pea flower and gin based cocktail, a few sips of which were enough to send us into a tizzy. A host of appetisers followed.

For the vegetarians, we’d pick the Lal mirchi ka paneer tikka shaslik, a creamy paneer dish smoked to perfection. The juicy Chicken lollipop tossed in a luscious soy based sauce topped with chopped green onion is a must-try at the joint. The spot isn’t all light bites, though. A hearty bowl of the Double egg rice with manchurian packed in familiar flavours and comfort in every bite. Another must-try at the spot is the Butter chicken with Indian breads. We picked the foolproof Butter naan to go with the creamy curry that was deliciously decadent.

₹1,800 for two. At Nanakramguda.