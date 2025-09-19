The rise of modern men’s jewellery: This new collection featuring Jim Sarbh breaks style norms
Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar steps into a bold new era with its latest campaign, Forces of Tyaani, featuring the effortlessly stylish Jim Sarbh as brand ambassador. Known for redefining fine jewellery for women, Tyaani now brings the same spirit of craftsmanship and self expression to men’s adornment. As jewellery becomes an increasingly powerful tool for personal style and identity among men, the brand embraces this cultural shift with designs that are bold, modern, and deeply individual. Designer Maheep Kapoor shares her vision for this campaign, the evolution of men’s jewellery, and what’s next for the brand.
Excerpts:
Jim Sarbh fronts Tyaani’s latest campaign as men’s jewellery takes centre stage
Forces of Tyaani is a bold departure from traditional men’s style codes. What inspired this shift, and how did that vision shape the design process for the men’s collection?
The shift was inspired by a cultural moment where men are increasingly embracing jewellery as a form of self expression and individuality. We wanted to challenge conventional style cues — beyond watches, cuff links, and belts — to create pieces that feel effortless yet bold. This vision shaped our design process by encouraging experimentation with forms, textures, and materials, resulting in jewellery that is both modern and statement-making, while remaining versatile for everyday wear.
How did you balance masculinity, elegance, and edge while designing these pieces?
The collection strikes a balance by combining structured silhouettes with refined finishing. Masculinity is conveyed through bold forms and confident presence, elegance through the careful craftsmanship of 18KT gold and precise stone settings, and edge through unexpected combinations of uncut diamonds and vibrant coloured stones. Each piece is designed to empower men to express individuality authentically and stylishly. These choices reflect the modern Tyaani man: confident, creative, and unafraid to experiment. They signal authenticity, individuality, and a refined yet bold approach to style.
Jim Sarbh brings an unconventional energy to the campaign. How did his persona influence the styling and storytelling of the jewellery in this collection?
Jim embodies effortless individuality and a playful yet powerful sense of style. His persona inspired the campaign to reframe men’s jewellery as a natural, bold twist in everyday dressing. By styling him in long necklaces and cocktail rings, the collection demonstrates versatility and sophistication, showing that jewellery can be both aspirational and seamlessly integrated into modern style.
Tyaani has long championed women’s empowerment through adornment. How does this new men’s collection expand on that philosophy — and what kind of cultural conversation is it hoping to spark?
This collection extends Tyaani’s philosophy of self-expression and authenticity to men. It encourages a cultural conversation about inclusivity and personal storytelling, positioning jewellery not just as ornamentation, but as a medium to convey confidence, creativity, and individuality. By celebrating men’s personal style, the brand is redefining the role of fine jewellery in everyday fashion.
From bold cocktail rings to layered necklaces, the pieces feel like modern heirlooms. How do you envision today’s men wearing these?
We envision these pieces as versatile enough for both casual and ceremonial wear. They are designed to slip effortlessly into everyday style while making a statement when needed. We hope men feel empowered, confident, and authentic — expressing their individuality naturally, just as Jim Sarbh does in the campaign.