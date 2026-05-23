The Late Show with Stephen Colbert bows out with record viewership

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert went out with a blast. The late-night talk show aired its final episode as 6.74 million viewers tuned in to CBS on Thursday, May 21, 2026, to watch the host bow out.

The huge number of audience reportedly made it the most watched weeknight episode during Stephen's tenure.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ends after almost 11 years

The final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert drew 6.74 million viewers on Thursday, the highest ever on a weeknight during the hosts 11-year-run.