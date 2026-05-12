Stephen Colbert reunites late-night stars ahead of his Late Show final episodes

Moreover, Stephen requested his hosts to justify the significance of late-night shows in contemporary times. According to Kimmel, the contemporary late-night shows have millions of viewers watching on both TV and digital screens. Jimmy Kemmel argued, “Why should you have to defend late night? I mean, why should that question even be asked? You don't hear like Ryan Seacrest get asked that question about the Wheel of Fortune.”

“I would actually like to hear Ryan Seacrest defend Wheel of Fortune,” John Oliver quipped. Toward the end of the conversation, Stephen observed that his show was going off the air before everyone else’s while he started his program later than all of them. In response to Colbert’s observation, Jimmy Kimmel made a black humour statement, “It's like when your young wife dies.”

David Letterman is also slated to be a guest at the same program hosted by Stephen Colbert on Thursday, May 14. Stephen Colbert started hosting the famous talk show after David Letterman left in September 2015 and continued for 11 years.

As reported in a July 17, 2025 broadcast, Stephen Colbert declared that after 30 years of airing, the show was about to be discontinued. CBS subsequently explained this is a “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.”