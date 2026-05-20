Stephen Colbert shares the one heartbreaking thing about leaving The Late Show set

Walking around the famous Ed Sullivan Theater, Stephen said that he has been on this set for 11 years and he loved every part of working inside a real theatre. Now that his days on the set are numbered, he makes every moment count. "I look around and try to drink it in because you're never gonna get this again", Stephen said.

CBS will be replacing The Late Show with Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen and there is no news about what will be shot in the studio with no late-night show planned.

The Emmy-winning host said, "We're not being replaced by a late night show, I don't know what's going to happen to the Ed Sullivan theatre, but something should happen. It's too beautiful a space."

Stephen Colbert is finding it hard to leave the Ed Sullivan theatre behind

Stephen Colbert is among the most beloved late-night hosts and fans are sad that his show is being taken off air. However, the host himself is going through so many heartbreaking moments with an era of his life coming to an end.