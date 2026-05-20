Stephen Colbert shares the one heartbreaking thing about leaving The Late Show set

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is approaching its final episode and emotions are taking over. Recently, the host took a set tour around the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, where memories are in abundance for Stephen Colbert.
Stephen Colbert is preparing to bid adieu to The Late Show as the final episode will be taped on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Days before the show comes to a close, the host showed Architectural Digest around the set, talking about all the important people he had talked to over the years.
Walking around the famous Ed Sullivan Theater, Stephen said that he has been on this set for 11 years and he loved every part of working inside a real theatre. Now that his days on the set are numbered, he makes every moment count. "I look around and try to drink it in because you're never gonna get this again", Stephen said.
CBS will be replacing The Late Show with Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen and there is no news about what will be shot in the studio with no late-night show planned.
The Emmy-winning host said, "We're not being replaced by a late night show, I don't know what's going to happen to the Ed Sullivan theatre, but something should happen. It's too beautiful a space."
Stephen Colbert is among the most beloved late-night hosts and fans are sad that his show is being taken off air. However, the host himself is going through so many heartbreaking moments with an era of his life coming to an end.
What breaks his heart the most, is that there is nothing planned for the Ed Sullivan theatre yet. "It's the best broadcast space in New York City...The fact that nothing's gonna come in here breaks my heart, but someone will figure something out, and I wish them all the luck in the world 'cause they're gonna love it."
Before Stephen, there was David Letterman who hosted The Late Show in the theatre, the first host of the show since it started in 1993. From the Beatles to Elvis Presley, many legends have performed in the theatre.
After a 33-year long run, The Late Show will have its curtain call. The show will end with a longer episode this Thursday at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.