Stephen Colbert reveals the time he was attracted to a guest on his show

Stephen Colbert is preparing to bid farewell to his beloved late-night show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, aired on CBS. Now that the final days are here, the host is recalling old memories from the show.
During one such moment of reminiscence, Stephen revealed the time when he was stopped in his tracks because of how beautiful his guest was. Wondering who he was referring to? Michelle Williams .
With the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert nearing, host Stephen Colbert got together his fellow-late night hosts, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver for a special episode recently.
Following the reunion, an emergency Strike Force Five podcast was released where Stephen was asked if there was ever an instance where he found his guest attractive, and Stephen had an answer ready.
"I'll tell you who I did not expect to be wildly attracted to. I didn't know what to do with myself. I like this person's work, but I never thought of them as like a bombshell", Stephen began.
He added, "I could not— I didn't know what to do with my eyeballs when Michelle Williams was on for the first time. She sat down across from me and I went, 'Oh f---, what is wrong with my head? I better not look directly at her for this entire interview'.
"There was something about her vibe, her face, everything. She's so beautiful", he continued.
The 45-year-old actress made her first appearance on The Late Show in 2016 and has come back several times since. Her latest visit was in April 2025 when she came on the show to promote her series, Dying for Sex.
While Stephen was swooned by Michelle, Rachel Weisz was another person who gave the host a problem during his The Daily Show days. "When Rachel Weisz would be on The Daily Show, I would leave the building for fear that I would say something stupid to her", he said on the podcast.
Stephen Colbert also famously kissed actor Andrew Garfield while he was on the show and he got a good laugh recounting the memory along with his fellow late-night hosts.