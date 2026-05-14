Stephen Colbert reveals the time he was attracted to a guest on his show

"There was something about her vibe, her face, everything. She's so beautiful", he continued.

The 45-year-old actress made her first appearance on The Late Show in 2016 and has come back several times since. Her latest visit was in April 2025 when she came on the show to promote her series, Dying for Sex.

While Stephen was swooned by Michelle, Rachel Weisz was another person who gave the host a problem during his The Daily Show days. "When Rachel Weisz would be on The Daily Show, I would leave the building for fear that I would say something stupid to her", he said on the podcast.

Stephen Colbert also famously kissed actor Andrew Garfield while he was on the show and he got a good laugh recounting the memory along with his fellow late-night hosts.