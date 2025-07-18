Stephen Colbert's CBS show axed over budget cuts as per reports

The announcement comes on the heels of CBS’s parent company, Paramount, settling a lawsuit involving former President Donald Trump. Given his frequent and outspoken criticism of Trump, the timing has led to speculation about whether the cancellation was influenced by more than just financial concerns. However, CBS maintains that the show’s conclusion, set for the end of the 2025–2026 TV season, is purely a business decision.

During a recent taping, Stephen Colbert revealed that he had only learned about the cancellation the night before. He didn’t hold back, criticizing Paramount’s settlement with Trump and humorously suggesting his new mustache might help him avoid further company scrutiny. The studio audience responded with a mix of laughter, shock, and disappointment. Despite The Late Show’s consistent ratings success, CBS has cited rising costs and challenges in the late-night space as the main reasons for pulling the plug.