Stephen Colbert's CBS show axed over budget cuts as per reports

CBS has announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will come to an end, sparking widespread surprise across the entertainment world. As the most-watched late-night show in the U.S., Stephen Colbert’s program has long been a staple in the network’s prime-time lineup, making the decision both unexpected and unsettling for fans. Reports suggest this may signal a broader shift for CBS, with the network possibly stepping away from the late-night genre altogether.
The announcement comes on the heels of CBS’s parent company, Paramount, settling a lawsuit involving former President Donald Trump. Given his frequent and outspoken criticism of Trump, the timing has led to speculation about whether the cancellation was influenced by more than just financial concerns. However, CBS maintains that the show’s conclusion, set for the end of the 2025–2026 TV season, is purely a business decision.
During a recent taping, Stephen Colbert revealed that he had only learned about the cancellation the night before. He didn’t hold back, criticizing Paramount’s settlement with Trump and humorously suggesting his new mustache might help him avoid further company scrutiny. The studio audience responded with a mix of laughter, shock, and disappointment. Despite The Late Show’s consistent ratings success, CBS has cited rising costs and challenges in the late-night space as the main reasons for pulling the plug.
According to CNN, Paramount recently laid off around 3.5% of its workforce and is exploring a merger with Skydance Media. These developments have only added to speculation that cost-cutting measures are driving programming decisions. Fans of the show have taken to social media to vent their frustration, calling the network’s decision baffling and unfair. This isn’t the first shake-up in CBS’s late-night slate back in 2023, it cancelled The Late Late Show with James Corden, citing low profitability. Colbert later helped launch After Midnight to fill the gap, further underscoring his influence on the network’s late-night direction.
