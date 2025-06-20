Playback singer Abhay Jodhpurkar talks Hai Junoon!, AR Rahman, independent tracks, and live shows

A

About a year ago, I was approached by Sagar, who is the creative head behind Hai Junoon!. He explained the concept of the series, which is a unique blend of storytelling and music, trying something new while staying rooted in Indian music and Bollywood classics.

The idea was to have a mix of original compositions and recreations of beloved songs. I was brought on to be the singing voice of one of the lead characters, played by Siddharth Nigam, who heads Supersonics. What excited me most was that I hadn’t sung for a character in a web series before, and this project offered a rare opportunity to explore that format.

Once I came on board, we delved into the character’s arc, understanding his emotional and musical journey. That influenced how I rendered each song, whether it was showcasing immaturity during auditions or the gimmicks he does in Mere Angne Mai. Singing nine songs for one series is quite rare, and it was a creatively fulfilling experience, especially working with different composers.