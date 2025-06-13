Makka Band announces US Tour: A musical journey from studios to stage
It’s a rainy Thursday evening, and the mood inside Aalaap Raju’s studio is anything but gloomy. Playback singers Ranjith Govind, Rahul Nambiar, and Aalaap are gathered for a jamming session, but before the music begins, the room is filled with laughter and the unmistakable warmth of close friendship. This easy camaraderie is at the heart of Makka—the band they formed together. Named after the Tamil word for “our people,” Makka is a celebration of their bond and their musical journey. The trio—Ranjith on vocals and ukulele, Rahul on vocals and melodica, and Aalaap on vocals and bass—are the core of the group. They’re joined by Bruce Lee on guitars, Delip on keyboards, Siddharth Nagarajan on drums and percussion, and Sean Bout handling sound engineering. Now, Makka is gearing up for its first-ever US tour, and the excitement is palpable. Excerpts from the chat…
What can we expect from the US tour?
Rahul: We have been touring for a while now, but usually it’s one city at a time, and we head back. We wanted to take it to the next level, and what better place than the US? There, we can do multiple cities back-to-back. It is also our first multi-city tour. As of now, we’re still locking in the cities, but we’re looking at about a one to one-and-a-half months-long tour.
You’ve all spent years recording in studios. How has the transition been from playback to performing live?
Ranjith: Oh, it’s been a wild ride! Especially post-pandemic, live shows have exploded. The energy we get from performing in front of thousands, sometimes 50,000 people, is overwhelming. People are singing along to hits we’ve sung—like Ennamo Edho and Adada Mazha Da. It’s humbling.Earlier, we would sing a few of our songs and move on to Ilaiyaraaja sir or Rahman sir classics—but now they’re responding to our own hits. That’s a big shift. We’ve mostly been locked up in studios all our lives, but now’s the best time to step out and connect with people.
Rahul: We do concept-based medleys too. Like the Makkah song, this is a nostalgic journey through time, connecting moments with songs. People have responded to it well.
You perform both covers and originals. How’s the recall value for your songs versus film songs?
Aalaap: Of late, we have been performing at shows like Chennai Sangamam, where people probably may not even know who we are. But they connect with the real energy of music. Even in places like under a flyover at Chennai Sangamam, people sang along with us. Film songs have an edge in recall, obviously. But we’ve also seen audiences respond really well to our originals, especially the Makkah song. It’s designed to be a sing-along. We have released six-seven songs so far, and we are planning to perform more of our original compositions during the US tour.
What’s the biggest strength each of you brings to Makkah?
Aalaap: Honestly, friendship. We’ve known each other and performed together for years. The formation of the band was very organic in 2018. We’re brutally honest with each other. That helps. No ego, just constant learning and fun. We all sing and play, and that adds to the camaraderie.
What’s your creative process like?
Rahul: It starts organically during jams; someone might say, “Wait, play that again!” That’s how it usually sparks.The Makkah song started as an anthem for a badminton league. Then we added our own lyrics and vibe.
Ranjith: It was written by rapper Kolahalan, and it reflects our philosophy, Isaiyaal naam inaivom, which translates to “Let’s unite through music.” It’s a fun process.
How has the music scene evolved since you started?
Aalaap: Every stage has its challenges. Now it’s AI and short attention spans. But change is constant, right? The key is adaptation. As artistes, we’re open to learning and evolving. Social media is both a boon and a distraction. But live music—that remains untouched. People still wait for a four-hour Raaja sir show, and we hope that never changes.
Playback singing or live performance—what do you enjoy more?
Aalaap: Live performance, because you get instant feedback.
Rahul: And preparing for live shows is a full process. We jam, rehearse, and interact—it’s super collaborative. Live shows are our “exam,” and we bring our best.
What’s next after your Sangeet Medley series?
Ranjith: We’ve done the Tamil and Telugu versions. Hindi is coming up this month. We’re also doing an MSV series. One will be electronic reinterpretations, the other more retro with live instruments.
Any upcoming collaborations?
Ranjith: Yes, definitely. We have a circle of musician friends, and we’re planning something before our US tour. People like veena exponent Rajhesh Vaidhya have been asking to jam.
