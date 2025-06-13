Makka Band announces US Tour: A musical journey from studios to stage

A

Ranjith: Oh, it’s been a wild ride! Especially post-pandemic, live shows have exploded. The energy we get from performing in front of thousands, sometimes 50,000 people, is overwhelming. People are singing along to hits we’ve sung—like Ennamo Edho and Adada Mazha Da. It’s humbling.Earlier, we would sing a few of our songs and move on to Ilaiyaraaja sir or Rahman sir classics—but now they’re responding to our own hits. That’s a big shift. We’ve mostly been locked up in studios all our lives, but now’s the best time to step out and connect with people.

Rahul: We do concept-based medleys too. Like the Makkah song, this is a nostalgic journey through time, connecting moments with songs. People have responded to it well.