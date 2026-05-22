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Celebs who proposed on national TV and made the moment iconic. Watch the video
From dreamy confessions to grand public proposals, these celeb couples turned love into unforgettable entertainment moments
From emotional confessions to jaw-dropping public proposals, these celebrity love stories turned romance into full-blown entertainment! Karan Kundra recently melted hearts on Desi Bling as he proposed to Tejasswi Prakash after four years of dating, while Offset made headlines with his live concert proposal to Cardi B. Watch these adorable moments of celebs in the video!
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