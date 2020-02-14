The oscars may have been the big event of the week, with all of us lapping up the glitz and glam from the comfort of our sofas (and our PJs), but closer to home it was more about indulgence. I’ll elaborate. While I could really get into a ‘who wore what on the red carpet’ debate I’ll focus instead on what happened in Chennai. My week included a Spa Party hosted by The Park Hyatt, where my gal pals and I got to relax and be pampered at the Antahpura Spa. Post our various treatments, we glided along, feeling like a million bucks, to our specially prepared meal, a delicious low-carb feast. The chef lovingly talked us through each dish, focusing on his love for the humble millet. We can speak from experience that it can indeed be turned into a lip-smacking brownie.

Amritha & Sunny Pokala at the Sula wines launch

Rajeev Samant, CEO of Sula Vineyards





On the shopping front, the ladies turned up in full force at Contempo, hosted by Anita Bhandari and Pooja Tatia at The Slate. The pop-up featured some really quirky designs, clothing and accessories, as well as home décor, that filled our Instagram feeds. Everyone seemed to be stocking up their summer and ‘vacay’ wardrobes. The next stop was at Amethyst for the launch of Abraham and Thakore’s Spring Summer collection — Kaleidoscope.

Shamshad at the Contempo pop-up

Roohi at the Contempo pop-up

Kiran Rao & Rakesh Thakore at Amethyst



Also taking place this week was the launch of Sula Wines in Tamil Nadu, a cause for celebration amongst wine connoisseurs and fans of the brand. It was an evening worthy of such a celebration, with Rajeev Samant from Sula Vineyards present himself. Guests progressed from one wine to the next, as the evening went on, along with lots of discussion about their favourites over the years. We also loved that the ladies were dressed to kill, in pretty cocktail dresses.