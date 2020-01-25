Now that the long weekend is over, looks like everyone is all out of excuses on the fitness front. Our Instagram feeds are overflowing with workout videos and people cooking up a storm in the healthy diet department. While last year saw a bunch of new fitness centres and workout formats, it seems like the trend will continue into 2020. Gyms are replacing coffee shops as the places to ‘see and be seen’, and if you can share proof of your fitness achievements with a quick Insta story, even better.



I spent the long weekend taking it easy and enjoying the traffic-free streets, taking advantage of the situation to head out to the coast. Covelong Point’s Surf Turf beckoned, so we got a group together and answered the call of the waves. We began our evening at the beach and ended it with a poolside Barbeque at a friend’s place.



I couldn’t sign off without mentioning something else that’s doing the rounds on social media, which is the Sabyasachi and H&M collab. All of us ladies couldn’t be more excited and are looking forward to the Chennai launch with bated breath. Turns out the big reveal is only in April, so we’ll have to sit tight. Can’t wait!