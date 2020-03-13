It was all about the ladies this week, with Women’s Day celebrations in full swing across the city. From fashion shows and shopping fests to health initiatives, you name it, it happened. Here’s a quick round-up.

Ritika Singh at the Super Woman event

Pavithra at the Esthell fashion parade



Our day began with the Super Woman event at Dindigal Thalappakatti, for the third year in a row, to honour achievers from across various fields. It was a similar vibe the rest of the day, continuing at WowMom 2020 presented by Karaikal Port at Taj Club House, an inspiring but fun evening, dedicated to the mothers in particular. We saw more girl power at our next event, the Style Bazaar Business Awards presented to seven different female entrepreneurs. Our final stop was at Esthell Hotels for the ‘Esthell fashion parade’, honouring women from different walks of life, but giving the evening a fashionable spin. The show was choreographed by Sunil Menon, and we especially loved the styling by Stephin Lalal and the jewellery by Raji Anand. Also taking place that day was a special yoga session at Diva Yoga, with Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, followed by an interactive session and brunch. We also made a quick stop at Palladium for the launch of Astrea’s second Beauty Bar, attending by all the pretty faces of the ‘blogosphere’. The all-natural range is a hit with the ladies, all of whom were lining up for the signature customised face oil.

Meena at Let's Talk About Weddings

Preetha Nagarajan at WowMom 2020

Happy faces at the launch of Sushma Soma's (third from left) new EP release

Meanwhile at Offbeat, a special live performance was underway, Sushma Soma, presented by Silkworm Boutique. The latest installment in a series of concerts, held in intimate settings, an initiative to support performing arts as well as treat their customers to some good music by upcoming artistes. We also saw quite a crowd gathered at Crowne Plaza for ‘Let’s talk Weddings’ a special wedding styling workshop by Sruthi Kannath.