Our week started and ended completely differently. We had places to go, people to meet, until things started being cancelled one by one and the reality of the situation set in. We managed to attend Style Trunk Co’s — Spring Affair at The Folly Amethyst, the latest in their series of pop-ups. Featuring fun summer dresses, breezy resort wear and more, the showcase drew quite a few ladies happy to do some shopping.



The rest of the week we spent at home, coming up with different ways to stay occupied. Here’s what everyone’s been upto.

Neha Relwani, Rachna Kumar, Kavita Modi & Asha Haresh





Flab to fit: We’ve been treated to every form of exercise video in the last couple of days. Gyms and trainers all over the city have been offering virtual classes and coaching, complete with step-by-step instructions.



And let me not get started on the memes. Everything from gas cylinders to people’s partners have been featured on the ‘things you can use in lieu of weights’ list.



Kiddy time: Some of the most hilarious shares have actually been from parents with young kids, now that everyone’s in the mandatory home schooling zone. Moms everywhere have been, in their own words, ‘pulling their hair out’ trying to keep their little ones occupied. There’s a newfound respect for teachers everywhere. The true unsung heroes.



Pet chronicles: Benefitting from all our time spent at home are our pets. Trying to stay calm and away from panic mode has resulted in some hilarious pet videos doing the rounds. When our human peers don’t have the patience to make fun ‘tik toks’ with us, at least our canine and feline companions might oblige.

Kitchen time: For many of us, the lockdown has meant spending a little extra time getting creative in the kitchen. I’ve not had to look far for inspiration with my friends cooking up a storm on Instagram. Easy recipes, along with tips and tricks.





Arts and crafts: In an attempt to fill the hours, many people are dusting off their art supplies and diving in. From painting to making art out of junk, moms are scouring YouTube for videos. So if you come across a fun video — do share. Stay safe everyone.