We’re still seeing quite a few outdoor events and gatherings as we do our best to hold onto the last bits of good weather. Before we know it, summer will be upon us and we’ll all be having the age-old conversation about how it wasn’t as hot, last year. Soaking up the great weather by the beach was definitely the plan for a lot of people this weekend, with the crowds heading to Bay 6 for the Sunday brunch. It was a chilled-out vibe, with everyone in for a surprise courtesy Mini Cooper and BMW, giving them a luxury experience. Guests got to enjoy their fruity drinks, some great food and test drive all the beauties on offer.

Nikita & Aishwarya at Dank





Meanwhile, across town the fun continued with Dank Restobar celebrating their first anniversary, with their specially curated Sunday brunch. There were performances all week long, from live acts to DJ nights, ending with the anniversary brunch. The menu was definitely a highlight, with an extensive grazing platter of cheeses, live grills and desserts, bridging the gap between the classics and the contemporary. Everyone not only took their share of selfies but left feeling pretty full.

Ashok Selvam at Mount Road Social





Also celebrating their first anniversary this weekend was Mount Road Social with crazy offers and DJ Siddharth Raheja steering the ship for the night. The crowd didn’t skip a beat, putting their best foot forward and matching the energy from the pre-COVID era.



This week also saw the launch of the Laughing Budda Tattoo shop, the latest offering from actress, Tattoo artist and body positivity influencer Mallika Angela Chauderi. The inauguration saw guest of honour, photographer G Venket Ram unveiling his one-of-a-kind tattoo photoshoot that had taken place during the lockdown. It was pretty packed and in attendance were what seemed like Chennai’s entire influencer community, from the bloggers and models, to other tattoo artists as well, all there to show their support. Our Instagram feeds were filled with smiling faces at the new venue and now we can’t wait to see pictures of the tattoos that are sure to follow. As for the canvas print shot by Venket, of the much talked about full-body tattoo, you’ll have to head to the Alwarpet Studio to see it in person!