Paloma about town: A new clean beauty brand, a salon for men and oodles of shopping!

I made my first trip to the mall after a really long time, for the unveiling of Genes Lecoanet Hemant’s new collection at Palladium. I had forgotten the feeling of being at one’s favourite shopping destination, meandering from store to store, coffee in hand, mentally taking note of something and promising to circle back. But, that’s a separate story for another time. For now, we’ll focus on the event. Curated by Vimonisha Exhibitions, the two-part ‘weekender’ saw a blogger meet, as well as a panel discussion and high tea. I popped in on day one, where Chennai’s fashion influencers were documenting the proceedings with glee. With a name like Genes Lecoanet Hemant, it’s no surprise that the clothes have a decidedly French vibe, and Monisha Gidwani played host, as the bloggers picked and chose their favourites. The next day saw Chennai’s fashionable ladies gather for a conversation about redefining experiential shopping, led by popular lifestyle and fashion mentors.

Sudheshna at the BlushBee event

Sachin, Paloma & Monisha at Palladium





Our next stop for the weekend was the launch of BlushBee organic beauty at Synck, where we saw a continuation of the blogger frenzy, all excited about the new organic beauty brand. Someone joked- “Phone’s out, pouts ready, filters on,” as the digital divas gave us all the ‘deets’ on their Instagram feeds. It also felt like a class reunion of sorts with everyone meeting each other after so long. After the first few, everyone lost count of the number of ‘boomerangs’ that were shot, the number must be in the hundreds.

Vishwanathan at the launch of McKingstown



Winding up the week was the launch of McKingstown, a salon exclusively for men, a one-of-a-kind event considering all that’s usually on offer for the ladies. With a modern take on the old-timey ‘barber shop’, the new space promises the guys pampering that’s at ‘European standards’. Doing the honours and officially cutting the ribbon was actor Robo Shankar, post which guests got to look around the new space.