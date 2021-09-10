Paloma about town: Wedding diaries, champagne toasts and shopping in style

So what’s new peeps? Any Goss?’ A line that was heard multiple times last week as Chennai’s social butterflies flitted from one event to the next. It may have been a little less frenzied this week, but just enough to keep our social media feeds interesting. Fashionistas (although I’ve been told this word is ‘so last season’) from across the city gathered for The Celebration Edit, the latest pop-up by The Armoire. So it panned out pretty much like we expected. The crowds arrived bright and early as soon as the doors opened and it continued to remain bustling until it closed. With uncertainty looming ahead, smart shopping now means picking up trans-seasonal pieces that work for vacations, parties and small weddings. Nandini Varshnei had her hands full, with pieces flying off the rack, including having to make some unplanned outfit changes thanks to guests loving the clothes so much. Later, a number of socialites headed over to Palladium in Velachery for some more shopping and a spot of virtual reality at TimeZone, a new entertainment centre that offers arcade games like bowling and a whole lot of fun for the family.

Drishti and Prerna at TimeZone

Nandini at The Armoire Pop Up

Minnie & Vivek raising a champagne toast to the future





Meanwhile, over at Vivek Karunakaran’s store, it was an intimate gathering of well-wishers to celebrate six months of brand Minnie Menon at this location. The conversation centered on Minnie’s Instagram videos and her jewellery studio space. Of course, what’s a celebration without some bubbly, as the duo toasted to celebrating small wins and a sparkling future ahead.



This week also included some wedding celebrations as Colonel David and Dr Renuka David’s daughter Angela tied the knot with long-time beau Geo Emmanuel Dhas. The lead-up to D-day included a mehendi and sangeet celebrated amongst close friends and family. Despite keeping the numbers small, the setup was nothing short of breathtaking. A South Indian meets Persian vibe had us all ‘ooh-ing’ and ‘aah-ing’ at the décor. Think delicious amounts of rose petals, and jasmine strands woven into every element, juxtaposed with Middle Eastern style trellis work. Definitely Insta worthy. The bride, who I’ve known for quite a while now, was at her ‘chilled out’ best, enjoying the festivities with a big smile on her face. Plus, we were laughing even more after the toasts were made, with some real jewels on marriage, from the youngsters and veterans alike. Here’s to the happy couple, wishing them a wonderful married life ahead!