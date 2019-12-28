From Polish DJ Mia Twain to Best Kept Secret, here’s what’s in store at the hottest NYE parties in town.

1Q1

Usher in 2020 at this hot spot that turns colourful with special lighting and LED panels set up for the NYE party titled Beyond 2020. Bright, abstract visuals and light designs will be projected on the walls of the restaurant, while DJ Joy will play commercial numbers all night. Rs 1,500 upwards. December 31, 9 pm. At Queens Road



Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Head to Liquid Bar’s new year’s eve party with DJ Chris and Electro Smashers. The artistes are known for their EDM tunes. Dance your way through the night, while you sip on unlimited drinks. Rs 5,999 upwards. December 31, 7 pm. At MG Road

Byg Brewski Brewing Company

This brewery goes retro with its NYE party — Byg Bang 2020. DJs Ganesh, Ajy, Kushon, PK and Dee will make you dance to tracks from the ’70s till today. Also expect performances by fire dancers and stilt artistes. Rs 3,000 upwards. December 31, 8 pm. At Hennur and Sarjapur





DJ Jasmeet

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

DJ Jasmeet and DJ Danny take over the turntables for Rensation, at this venue. Jasmeet is known for his unique line-up of Bollywood mixes, and Danny is popular for his house music. But the highlight of the evening is a special audio-visual dance experience by Jasmeet. The party is spread across four venues of the hotel — the Lawn, R Bar, Cabana and Lush. Those who want to stay back post the party can opt for staycation packages. Rs 4,999 upwards. December 31, 8 pm. At Race Course Road

SkyDeck by Sherlock’s

Ukrainian DJ Lisa will be at the console for the Midnight Kiss 2020 party. Lisa, a music producer and radio show host, plays a mix of eclectic world music and EDM tracks. This gala also promises unlimited food and beverages. Rs 2,499 upwards. December 31, 8.30 pm. At MG Road





DJ Mia

Skyee

Poland’s popular artiste DJ Mia Twain and India’s promising music duo Answer will play at Skyee’s The VIP Affair. Mia is known for her drum and bass, techno, house and future house mixes. Answer curates a experimental audio visual showcase that complements their playlist. The alfresco venue also serves unlimited beverages and dishes from world cuisine. Rs 3,999 upwards. December 31, 8.30 pm.At UB City, Vittal Mallya Road

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

One of the city’s favourite bands, Best Kept Secret, plays at the Grey Goose NYE 2020. The party also features three other DJs — DJ Rishi, DJ Peach Blok and DJ Sumanth. The party will be hosted at Bang, the rooftop club and the Grand Ballroom. Rs 9,999 upwards. December 31, 8.30 pm. At Residency Road

Best Kept Secret

The Lalit Ashok Bangalore

The hotel hosts Housefull 2020 featuring Rannvijay, DJ Harsh and DJ Varun, at the Lawns. The open-air venue under the stars is ideal to ring in the new year. The party also includes fireworks display and a massive LED lights set up. The other venue at the hotel, Kitty Ko hosts another party with DJ Prithvi and DJ Kave. The rooftop club offers stunning views of the city’s skyline and of the fireworks. Rs 4,499 upwards. December 31, 8 pm. At Kumara Park

Gypsy Turtle

DJ Ruchik Divakaran and DJ Nithin are at the console for New Year's Eve, at this happening venue. In addition expect performances such as belly dance and fire dance. There's also an unlimited buffet that features dishes from different cuisines, and a variety of cocktails to choose from. Rs 2,499 upwards. December 31, 8 pm. At EPIP ZONE, Whitefield