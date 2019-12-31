Neon jungle

Explore a neon jungle with UV lights, natural and artificial roots, leave and flowers at this ‘wild’ party featuring DJ Viswa. If all this isn’t enough, there is also going to be a performance by an exotic international dance troupe. At Pasha, The Park Chennai. INR 7,799 all-inclusive for a couple. If you prefer an air of mystery, head downstairs for a Masquerade-themed party with DJ Naveen spinning the hottest Bollywood mixes, stand-up comedy and gala dinner with unlimited spirits. INR 2,999 per person, all-inclusive. Starts at 8 pm.

Kaos theory

DJ Kaos Kitten who hails from Moscow will be turning up the heat with her EDM, House and Techno playlist. Enjoy alongside Asian, Indian and Continental bar bites. INR 2,000 plus taxes per person, includes entry. You could also opt for a private cabana for a group of six to eight, which covers unlimited starters (two veg and two non-veg) and a bottle of alcohol of your choice. INR 50,000 all-inclusive. At Q Bar, Hilton Chennai. Time: 9 pm onwards.



KooX, Novotel

In da House

Let your hair down at this rooftop hotspot and enjoy a mix of Sichuan and Japanese cuisine with a line-up of Commercial and House beats by DJ Roger. At KooX, Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road. INR 6,000 + taxes per person.



Caribbean dreams

If you’re a Jack Sparrow fan, then this Caribbean night at The Black Pearl, might be right up your alley. Expect live music by Annie and a fab playlist by DJ Siva, with unlimited food and drinks. 8 pm to midnight. INR 4,000 for couple, INR 2,500 for stags.



Just dance

Wrap up 2019 with a high-energy evening of amazing music by DJ Shane. Look forward to unlimited starters, a lucky draw and imported spirits. At Bay 146, Savera hotel. Starts at 8 pm. INR 5,000 per couple, all-inclusive.

Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai

Bling it on!

Enjoy an evening of glitter, sparkle and bling on the last night of the year. Sensation singer Ranjana Sethuprasad with kick off the evening, followed by music from the band Sabali and then a night of dancing to award-winning DJ Ashish Nagpal’s playing the best of 2019. At The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai. Starts at 7.30 pm. INR 5,999 all-inclusive per person.



All night long

It’s the end of a decade and that calls for dancing the night away! And this spot has you covered with beats by Candice Redding, DJ Wayne, GP, Man’E and Santana. At The Cheroot Malt & Cigar Lounge. Time: 9 pm to 12.30 am. INR 2,500 all-inclusive per person for premium beverages.



Reel good

Bid 2019 adieu in film premiere ‘ish-tyle’ at this rad theme NYE party. Expect unlimited spirits and food flowing through the night, with DJ Kevin turning up the volume. At Watsons. Starts at 9 pm. INR 4,999 for couples, INR 3,499 for stags and INR 1,999 for ladies.



Selfies on the roof

Between free pours of cocktails, tattoos, photo booths and face painting on the rooftop — this NYE bash sounds like oodles of fun, with DJ Tarun Kapooriya bringing the tunes. At English Tavern. Starts at 9 pm. Only couples allowed. INR 4,000 per couple.

