One of my favourite Christmas events of the year is always the tree lighting ceremony at Phoenix Market City Chennai, with them doing something unique every time, and this year was no different. It was a fun gathering to light up the giant tree, the biggest in the city, with a group of people who we haven’t seen in one place together in a long time. The fashion fraternity turned out in full force, armed with their masks and lots of Christmas cheer, happy to catch up and be part of the festivities. As merry as everyone was, we were happy to note that safety protocols were strictly followed.

Darshana at the Novotel Christmas tree lighting





On the other side of town it was a similar scenario at Novotel where guests gathered to admire the beautifully decorated tree and indulge in some ‘Christmassy’ activities. While the adults enjoyed their holiday beverages and Christmas carols, the kids set to work at the cupcake station, going all out with the sprinkles. Santa also arrived with gifts for everyone, riding in on a scooter. I guess the reindeer were given the evening off.

Giant Christmas tree at Phoenix Market City





This week also marked a first for me, stepping out to an event, a fashion show no less, for the first time in ages. You know the drill - mask, hand sanitiser, the works, and a matte non-transfer lipstick that will stay in place. I will admit I did spend most of my time smiling sweetly saying ‘no hugs please’ until I realised people probably couldn’t understand what I was saying in the first place. A better solution is to offer up your elbow for an elbow bump, or go with the good old Namaste. The event in question was a Sunday brunch at Radio Room for the launch of Nakshatra Enclave with a fashion show by Karun Raman we won’t soon forget. Everyone who made the decision to step out that afternoon was sure glad they did. The rest got to have some serious FOMO watching all the videos go up on Instagram. Take a closer look at the pictures up top.



Adding something for the foodies this week was an evening hosted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, giving us a sneak peek into the nuances of Korean cuisine and culture. The event which took place at Leela Palace had chef Rohit Toki showcasing some signature Korean delicacies to an exclusive audience.