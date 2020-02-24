Self-love is the greatest love, said some wise soul, and taking a leaf out of that SteppinOut celebrated Love is in the Air, as the city immersed itself in the spirit of love.

Love is in the Air, focussed on promoting self-love by choosing a healthy lifestyle, because loving oneself is always the first priority. Curated by Neeta Kanoria and Deepak Sharma, the high-on-energy event witnessed a session on open-air zumba by eminent instructors Raul Evans and Shakti Gambhir. Organised at Sky Turf, eminent personalities of the city took part in it and raised the spirit of self love. Fun events like couple dancing, paper dancing, grooming sessions with food and refreshments, also elevated the mood of the evening.