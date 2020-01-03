I’m writing this column watching the mist rolling in across the hills. What a great way to start the year. My location? Kodaikanal. Where hundreds of Chennai peeps incidentally gathered to bring in the New Year. So let’s do something different this week and take a look at the year gone by. Here’s what we’ve seen a lot of, this past year. A summary of the 2019 social scene.



Skin clinics

Maybe it’s all of the Instagram videos of people with flawless faces but everyone has become skin obsessed, reflected by or maybe as a result of, the number of skin clinics that have sprung up all over the city.

From the rarest ingredients to equipment, all manner of cutting edge technology is now available at multiple locations in Chennai. You want that J Lo Glow? No problem, you got it.

Chef Sarah Todd

Celebrity chefs

Thanks to all of the cooking shows, chefs have also now taken their place alongside actors and sportspersons. From Sashi Cheliah to Sarah Todd, events themed around food and celebrity chefs, were super popular this year.



Pop-up mania

While we all enjoyed the food carnivals and festivals, I’ve lost track of the number of pop-ups that have happened in the past year. They’ve all blurred together in a whirl of clothing, accessories and homemade products.

Over the top invitations hampers were all the rage in 2019

The all-important invite

A card or a WhatsApp message will no longer do as a invite, with luxurious hampers and goodie bags landing up on people’s doorsteps, enticing them to make it for events. From sweet treats, to stuff for the house, to customised memorabilia, guests have now reached a whole new level of being pampered.



The rise of the influencers

As a follow up to my previous point, most of the names on guest lists these days belong to the ‘influencers’. A whole new genre of celebrity, raising the game at any event or party. They’ve got some serious selfie skills and can turn any location into a killer backdrop.

So here’s to a New Year filled with adventures, interesting content and meeting new people. Happy 2020!

