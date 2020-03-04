Holi in Mumbai: Bring out the colours, water guns and balloons as you get ready to paint the town red, pink, green and more!

This year, soak in the festive spirit of Holi and groove to the tunes of Balam Pichkari and Rang Barse at the most happening parties in town with your friends and family.

Get your tickets to some of the most exciting Holi parties on the official BookMyShow website.

Imagica Holi Bash

Gear up to immerse yourself and your loved ones in the craziest, four-day-long Holi Bash at Imagicaa, located near Mumbai, Pune and Lonavala. The wave pool party opens the doors to the world of limitless enjoyment and opportunity to feast on scrumptious food and refreshment. Spend the long weekend, grooving hassle-free to feet thumping Bollywood Music Beats spun by four popular international DJs. Situated at an enjoyable distance of just 90 minutes from Mumbai, Pune and 20 minutes from Lonavala, this place offers the perfect escape!

Date: March 7-10.

Venue: Imagica Water Park.

Cost: INR 707 onwards.

Colors United Holi Fest

Colours United Creates a special atmosphere for everybody to share, by providing a fusion of Culture, Music and Colours.

Date: March 10.

Venue: Nerul Gymkhana, Navi Mumbai.

Cost: INR 590 onwards.

Rang Rave - Festival of Colors

Spread the colours of happiness. Explore the massive colours of Holi Masti for 2020 with Rang Rave. We are presenting one of the Grandest Colourful festive at NESCO, Goregaon East, Mumbai.

Date: March 10.

Venue: Nesco Center Hall.

Cost: INR 500 onwards.

Rang De Holy

Mumbaikars get ready to splurge, spoil & splash amidst the Arabian sea to celebrate a #TurfOfColours at the most iconic venue.

Date: March 10.

Venue: Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Cost: INR 499 onwards.

RangRace - Apno Ka Jashn

RangRace is an ultimate festive celebration on the occasion of Holi. It is an exciting concept which aims to restore the traditional culture in a cool and contemporary way. RangRace features a high spirited marathon along with an extravagant EDM Holi Bash that will add a vibrant vibe to the highly awaited festival of colours. RangRace is an exuberant initiative of Event Hub India. This season anticipates the most happening Apno Ka Jashn with RangRace.

Date: March 10.

Venue: Vishnu Hanuman Ground, Mumbai.

Cost: INR 499 onwards.

Holi Celebration At Water Kingdom

Eco-friendly + Holi Celebration + Thrill unlimited + Live DJ = Holi Dhamaka celebration at Water Kingdom. We offer you a world of excitement to make you feel different in water in more ways than you can imagine.

Date: March 10.

Venue: Water Kingdom, Mumbai.

Cost: INR 528 onwards.

Holi Color Fusion – Reconnect

Rudra Akshar Entertainment presents Holi Colour Fusion Reconnect along with Mangal Entertainment Pvt Ltd & Panache Media. We are back with a bang at Korakendra Ground 3 for another out of this world Holi. With DJ on the stage to electrify the dance floor with some amazing Bollywood/EDM/ Trance music. We at Holi Color Fusion Reconnect, believe in a green and safe Holi. We will be using organic colours at our venue. Ours is a non-alcoholic Holi as well, ensuring everyone a stress-free and safe environment to celebrate with their loved ones.

Date: March 10.

Venue: Kora Kendra Ground 3, Mumbai.

Cost: INR 499.