Get set to witness the biggest virtual party that features a sensational line-up of international DJs who will ward off your lockdown blues.

Zouk Phuturescapes, a virtual rave weekend, hosted by Singapore tourism in association with Asia’s iconic nightclub Zouk Singapore, features acts by international DJs and artistes like DJ Diplo, DJ Christina Novelli, DJ San Holo and many more popular artistes such as DJ Nash D, DJ LeNERD, DJ Che’Molly, DJ KoFlow, Jasmine Sokko, Benjamin Kheng, DJ duo Rave Republic, Yung Raja and DJ Inquisitive.

Date: 30th and 31st May.

Details available on Zoukclub.com

Here is the schedule