Bangalore Buzz: From a book launch to the opening of a popular American restaurant, here's a round-up of the biggest parties over the last two weekends 

I was thrilled to attend a very prestigious book launch event hosted by Lina and Jitu Virwani. Breaking Barriers: The Story of a Liberal Muslim Woman’s Passage in Indian Politics is the autobiography of Nafees Fazal, the first Muslim woman to become a minister in South India. The book has been co-authored by Sandhya Mendonca. SM Krishna, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and former Union Minister launched the book last week at the Four Seasons Hotel. Margaret Alva, Prema Krishna, Jitu Virwani, Irfan Razack, M D Nalapat were among the many dignitaries, family and friends present at the event. A riveting and soulful read narrated in Nafees’ inimitable no-holds-barred style, the book is a captivating account of her political and personal struggles, her triumphs and achievements, and includes key incidents from her life’s journey that have shaped her. Highway to Swades, a book by Bhairavi Jani, was also launched last week at Araku Coffee. The event was curated by Manjusha Maheshwari and anchored by Manoj Kumar, CEO of Naandi Foundation and Araku, who was in conversation with the author.

Nafees Fazal and Jitu Virwani

A fun night I just couldn’t miss was the launch of Visthara Hotel, a project by Babu Reddy and Harinath Reddy. The rooftop lounge called The Omega 1X saw a fashion showcase by Ramesh Dembla. Akul and Jo Balaji, Shine Shetty and Sanjjana Galrani were among a number of other socialites spotted at the party.

Marcha Gonsalves and Rayan Dembla

Taniya and Sujata Biswas

Another launch that piqued my interest was that of Suta. The brand is a celebration of traditional crafts and innovation. I hung out with actors and influencers including Ragini Prajwal, Madhuri Braganza, Shwetha R Prasad and Kavya Shetty as I pored over the shelves and checked out the label’s latest collections.

Shubhra Chadda and Vivek Prabhakar

Applebee’s, the popular American restaurant chain, has now set up shop in the city and we were invited to the opening. We enjoyed their popular cocktails and finger food.

With Christmas approaching, the weekend was packed with numerous cake mixing ceremonies. I try not to miss these parties because this age-old tradition is super fun. It marks the arrival of the harvest season and is an occasion to get together with friends and loved ones and get into the spirit of the season. JW Marriott Bengaluru kicked things off with dry fruits and nuts arranged in the shape of their mascot, the griffin, to create a visually arresting image. The Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru, too hosted their annual cake mixing ceremony with the newly appointed Executive Chef Anupam Gulati. The General Manager, George Kuruvilla, opened the ceremony by narrating fables and the history surrounding the occasion. The guests rolled up their sleeves and slipped on their aprons and Santa hats to get their hands dirty. The festive music and Christmas bakes, along with hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and mulled wine added to the appeal of the party. This ceremony serves as a prelude to the joyous holiday season, but it now holds far greater significance. The underlying essence is also a reminder of the cross-cultural impact of celebrations. The festivities come wrapped with hopes and revival for a happier tomorrow.

Bangalore Buzz by socialite, rallyist and designer, Anitha Kholay, is a fortnightly column that gives you the low-down on the biggest parties of the past two weeks.