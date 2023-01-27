Around the blockchain

With its most recent outlet in New BEL Road, Bengaluru’s own Social launched India’s first permanent

physical NFT exhibition with a bang. This most recent ‘cyber’ Social brings together the best of music, technology, and art. The brand has just added an NFT gallery where up-coming artists can showcase their work through a number of events and workshops, be recognised and connect with other artists in the city.

Aastha Aswal and Samreen Gafoor

Initially, some classic retro music had everyone grooving to the beats.The space is a fun blend of warm earthy tones,making it both a cozy location to work from during the day and a multifaceted experience at dawn! We snacked on several of their appetising crowd-favourites like tacos and nachos, as we let our hair down and enjoyed the music. The guests were also treated to the chain’s signature cocktails and mocktails, such as the LLIITs. The evening also saw the launch of the Social NFT. It’s safe to say that New BEL Road’s Social is the perfect starting point for those looking to get into the NFT game.

Shubhra Chaddha

Brik Oven celebrated their seventh anniversary with a fun sundowner. Guests got a chance to make their own pizzas. They sipped on refreshing sangria while waiting for their DIY pizzas to bake through.

Fitsters Dance Studio on Wood Street was launched with a Bollywood dance party. The city’s socialites were seen grooving to popular Bollywood tunes. It was a fun cardio workout, which is known for its alternating dance moves of increasing and decreasing intensity.

Last popular restobar Gawky Goose teamed up with spinning studio Chakra to host the Chakra Bootcamp. Helmed by trainer Ashrith, it was an exciting 45-minute HIIT session, which was accompanied with exhilarating music.

Ashrith N and Sheral Pereira

The workout was followed by a healthy breakfast which included fresh juices, smoothies, vegetarian and chicken sandwiches, fresh seasonal fruits, and more. After the hustle and bustle of the week, this was indeed a refreshing event to rejuvenate and reset!