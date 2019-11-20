'Why hide your tears?': Sachin Tendulkar's open letter on International Men's Week

The Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, has written an open letter to all boys and young men. This is the first time the cricketer has opened up about his emotions and shared a heartfelt note with the world on the occasion of International Men's Week.

This was also the week when Sachin retired from the sport of Cricket six years ago. The batsman expresses in this letter about how he felt the day he retired. "I still remember that day on the field. I had thought about it for a long time but nothing could prepare me for that last walk back to the pavilion. With each step it started sinking in. I felt a lump in my throat, the fear of it all ending. There was so much going through my head in that moment. I just couldn’t keep it in. And I didn’t fight it. I let go in front of the world, and surprisingly, I felt a certain peace."



The point that Sachin is trying to make and tell young men and boys is that it's okay to cry. In the opening of the letter he says that he too had been raised to believe that men don't cry. He says, "Undoubtedly, there will be times when you fail, and you will feel like crying and letting it all out. But sure enough, you’ll hold back the tears and pretend to be tough. Because that’s what men do."

The cricketer concludes the letter with a strong message. He writes, "There’s no shame in showing your tears. So why hide a part of you that actually makes you stronger?"

The letter has been posted on Sachin's official Instagram page.



