EPL fever is here and what better to watch it than on the big screen with friends. Budweiser 0.0 is organising a live screening of the much awaited Liverpool vs Manchester United match. The event will be a stadium-esque viewing experience, and aims to celebrate the spirit and euphoric energy of the game with the fans, while bringing alive passion and excitement. So show up and suport your favourite team!

Entry free. Jan 19, 10 pm. At the Amphitheatre, UB City, Bengaluru