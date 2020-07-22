Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni becomes the new brand ambassador of PokerStars India, one of the country’s most popular online poker portals.



To mark his association with the brand, MS Dhoni stars in their latest campaign, ‘I’m In’ that celebrates the attitude of PokerStars and its players who are always seeking to challenge themselves and each other, jump into new experiences and learn new skills.

The campaign, that includes three films starring Dhoni, inspires people from all walks of life to answer the call of the thrill. Dhoni can be seen enjoying a game of poker with three unique personalities while inviting others to join in the fun game of skill and thrills.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes the face of PokerStars India_2



"I am excited to be associated with the PokerStars. The thrill, the excitement, the pressure, and the competitiveness of it, are just a few parallels I can draw between poker and cricket. In the last few years, there has been a change in the mindset of people when they think of online Poker, that like any game, requires one to be strategic and responsible. Slowly but surely it's being recognized as a sport that's fun and quick to learn but rich in its complexity," says Dhoni.



“It’s already well established that MS Dhoni, who has led India to many international victories, is one of the all-time cricketing greats. What is less known is that his Zen-like poise, combined with his ability to make fearless decisions, make him a perfect poker player and a truly valuable member of Team PokerStars India,” says Ankur Dewani, CEO, Sachiko Gaming.