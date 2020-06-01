Cricketer MS Dhoni is one such sportsman who likes to keep a low profile. So we may not have seen much of him on social media, ever since the lockdown was announced. Unlike other cricketers, Dhoni has preferred to spend some quiet time away from the glare of media, his fans and followers.

However, on Sunday, during an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sakshi Dhoni, his wife revealed what really Dhoni is up to these days during the lockdown. The Indian skipper has been spending hours playing his favourite game PUBG. "He has got a thinking brain, and it does not rest. When he plays video games, it helps him divert his mind, which is a good thing. Nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed. Mahi is sleep talking about PUBG these days," said Sakshi during the interaction.

She also spoke about how the cricketer has been busy with his motorbikes. "Mahi has 9 bikes. He opened them up, he bought parts and assembled them. He was assembling a bike and fully assembled it and he forgot to put one part and the next day he had to open the bike and he had to do it all over again," she disclosed.

Dhoni last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup. But seems like the 38-year-old cricketer is enjoying his me-time away from the limelight.