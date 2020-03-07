Melbourne, March 7 (IANS): Global music superstar Katy Perry on Saturday met the Indian cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where they would face Australia in the much-anticipated final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday - International Women's Day.



Perry met another famous Perry, injured Australian star Ellyse Perry who presented the pop icon with a 'Perry' Australian shirt and also met Australian fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck and the full Indian squad, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur.



Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance and Hollywood actor Orland Bloom, will on Sunday perform two songs to get the final underway followed by a one-hour post-match concert, with her full band.



Speaking to reporters a day before her performance, Perry said: "It's gonna be female-centric. There's gonna be lots of female symbolism. It's going to be my first show that I will be playing while I am pregnant, that's going to have it's own female-centric vibe about it. There's going to be lots of strong messages and music through the show.



"In an event like this that's so big, there are so many different people of age-ranges that are watching and listening, from 8 to 80 maybe, and lots of international people."

"So I'm going to give them what they know. I am not going shoot myself in the foot. You came for Roar you came for Firework and that is what I am going to give you."



More than 75,000 seats have been sold so far for the showpiece at the MCG.

Also, the final presents an opportunity to set a new record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture, bidding to beat the 90,185 set at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in the USA.