Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat, the 28-year-old pacer from Saurashtra, took to social media on Sunday to announce his engagement with his fiancée Rinny.

Unadkat shared a picture of himself with his fiancée on his official social media account and captioned it, '6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later..'.

The cricketer has been gaining a fairly large following of fans over the last few seasons and has been attracting bids in the Indian Premier League as well.

Following the announcement, wishes started pouring for the newly engaged couple, with fans and teammates congratulating them about the announcement.

Unadkat has just returned from a long and fruitful Ranji season, where he helped his team, Saurashtra, to gain a victory in the Ranji Trophy finals.