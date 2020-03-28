For those of us who've been practising self-isolation and social distancing for a while now, some amount of boredom and tedium is inevitable. People are starting to run out of shows to watch and chores to do — you can only organise your closet so many times!

Which is why Cricbuzz’s new show, Strategic Timeout, has come at the perfect time. The show features videos from cricketing celebrities as they practise social distancing. The celebs answer a bunch of interesting, and more importantly lockdown-related questions.

This week’s video, for instance, featured the supremely entertaining and always hilarious, Virender Sehwag. The video gave us some rib-tickling insights into Sehwag’s life in lockdown. There’s the fact that he is avoiding playing FIFA with his kids on PS4 (because he knows they’ll beat him), choosing to go old-school instead— with games like Ludo, Carrom, and even Chidiya Ud!

And just like the rest of the population, Sehwag isn’t immune to lockdown blues either. In fact, in a fit of quarantine boredom, he managed to revamp his entire closet — discovering 400 pairs of jeans and hundreds of t-shirts that he no longer fits into! He’s even been watching all his previous innings — starting with his debut test 100.

Perhaps the most touching moment of this video is where Sehwag says that the two people he would love to be in a lockdown with are Ajay Jadeja and Zaheer Khan. As Sehwag says in his inimitable style, “Ajay Jadeja can keep talking, and Zaheer is a great listener, so it would be the perfect combination!”

