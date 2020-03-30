Chennai, March 30 (IANS): Senior India off-spinner R Ashwin wants a re-run of popular TV series Game of Thrones at a time when the world is on lockdown virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 30,000 lives so far while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people.



In India, 27 deaths have already been reported apart from more than 1000 positive cases.



"How about a rerun of 'Game of Thrones'?" Ashwin replied to wife Prithi who tweeted: "Want to put petition to channels to play movies that I like. Want comedy/ masala movies in the 9:30 am slot with long ad breaks (because need to cooooook) and nicer/ feel good movies for the 3pm slot with no breaks. How?"



Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians were supposed to clash swords at the Wankhede Stadium on this day with MS Dhoni making his much-anticipated comeback after a break since he last played in the 2019 World Cup semifinal loss against New Zealand.



But now there seems to be a cloud of uncertainty over the future of IPL this year with India on a 21-day lockdown.



Ashwin, India's Test off-spinner, had previously used a picture of him ‘mankading Jos Buttler in last years Indian Premier League to ask people to stay indoors and stay safe.



Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote: "Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown"