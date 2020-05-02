It was a simple question but it turned out to have a very simple yet smart answer.

Australian batsman David Warner asked his daughters who their favourite cricketer was, and they replied saying, "Virat is our favourite Indian cricketer", with particular emphasis on the nationality.

Intrigued, David further askes who their favourite cricketer was, across nations, and they replied, "David", obviously referring to their father.

This was part of the Sony Ten Pit Stop LIVE chats, where David's daughters also expressed a desire to click a picture with Virat.

Watch the heartwarming video below: