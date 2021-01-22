UFC 257 is one of the most awaited matches of the month. New Zealander Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker who lost to Dustin Poirier last June will be back in the octagon to face debutant Michael Chandler. Dan who is ranked at No.6 in the lightweight division will be watched closely. Ahead of the match, Indulge caught up with the champion to ask him what’s going on in his mind.



Do you have any superstitions before a fight? What goes on in your mind just before the fight and while you are fighting?

I am very relaxed just before a fight and when I fight. It’s a skill I have worked on since my early days. I have been fighting professionally, since I was a teenager. I am very calm, I have no real superstitions before a match, I just wake up and I get a warm feeling inside. I get very excited to fight and I get to do what I love.



What is your advice to aspiring fighters? What can they take away from your journey?

Get in the gym. That’s the main thing. Don’t be distracted by all the outside stuff. You see your favourite player on social media concentrating on so many different things like weight training, diet and all of these things. But the main focus should be to get in the gym and spend hours in the gym.



Who do you wish to fight the most? Give us the top three names? Who is your biggest influence from UFC and why?

The top three opponents I want to fight right now are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. My biggest inspiration is Anderson Silva. I have been a fan so it was pretty surreal to compete against Anderson.



What's your message to your fans and followers?

Thank you so much for the support. It’s such a huge country. So it’s special to have your support.



