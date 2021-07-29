Salman Khan calls Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu ‘asli dabangg’

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu scripted history after she won a medal on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu scripted history after she won a medal on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. The 26-year old weightlifter from Manipur claimed silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting, opening India’s medal account in the mega-sports fest in Tokyo.

Mirabai had a total lift of 202kg - 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk as she finished second behind China's Hou Zihui 210kg (94 & 116) who set an Olympic record in snatch.

Soon after the news hit the channels, many celebrities took to their social media to congratulate Chanu, including Salman Khan. “Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on becoming a nation’s superstar today! You made us proud & how!! Aap too asli dabangg nikli! #Tokyo #TeamIndia,” Salman Khan wrote on Twitter.





But what makes this more special is that Salman is Saikhom Mirabai Chanu’s favourite actor. In a recent interview, Chanu was quoted as saying, “Salman Khan mujhe bahut hi pasand hai. Unki body structure, sab pasand hai (I really like Salman Khan and his body structure).”



Earlier, in another interview, Chanu revealed that the first thing she would like to do is have pizza. “First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today," she told a news channel on Saturday and soon after Domino’s India stepped up to offer her free pizzas for life.





“Thank you @dominos_india for sending some great tasting pizzas & celebrating with us. My family and I appreciate the gesture from Domino’s Pizzas. I look forward to our friendship" pic.twitter.com/asjz8L7yoc — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 27, 2021



Meanwhile, multiplex chain INOX has also announced free movie tickets for a lifetime for all the winners, and for one year for all the participating athletes.